"Put me in coach!" - Aung La N Sang wants Yushin Okami at ONE 161 in August

Aung La N Sang is looking to get back in the ONE circle in 2022. On Twitter, the former double champion called out the Japanese-born Yushin Okami for a fight at ONE 161 this August.

'The Burmese Python' wrote:

"Put me in coach! I’m training and working on my weaknesses. [ONE Championship] [Yushin Okami]"

Most recently, Aung La had a close loss to top contender Vitaly Bigdash. Prior to that, he earned a first-round knockout against Leandro Ataides and suffered two losses to current double champ Reinier de Ridder.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Aung La N Sang KOs Leandro Ataides in the very first round! #ONEBattleground #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship "The Burmese Python" is BACKAung La N Sang KOs Leandro Ataides in the very first round! @AungLANsang "The Burmese Python" is BACK 🇲🇲 Aung La N Sang KOs Leandro Ataides in the very first round! @AungLANsang #ONEBattleground #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/dX9ONKQ4Gd

Story continues below ad

Okami has had a long and storied career in MMA, making his professional debut in 2002. Since then, his career has seen him face fighters such as Anderson SIlva, Jon Fitch, Rich Franklin, and Agilan Thani, among others. Most recently, Okami earned a win in 2019.

Agust's ONE 161 was recently announced as the first event ONE Championship will have on Amazon Prime Video. The fight card is to be headlined by the flyweight title rematch between Adriano Moraes and 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

It seems possible that ONE 161 will receive the addition of Aung La N Sang versus Yushin Okami. The pair have been asking for this fight for some time now.

Aung La N Sang vs. Yushin Okami

This is not the first time that Okami and Aung La have discussed fighting each other. The matchup was already publicly agreed upon by each man, with Okami sharing on Twitter last year:

Story continues below ad

[Aung La N Sang] and I have an agreement to fight together! We will show you all our best fights. We are waiting for the contract."

Shortly after, Aung La added:

"it would be a great match. Been a fan of Yushin and I always root for him because he embodies the Japanese fighting spirit. This match won’t disappoint."

Story continues below ad

Speaking to SCMP MMA, Aung La added that this fight may crown who is the best Asian middleweight in MMA history. He said:

"It makes sense, two Asian middleweights. He has I don't know, 15-20 fights in the UFC, very well known, been around for a while, you know. And I am pretty well accomplished as for the Asian middleweights go. It would be a fun fight and I have been a big fan of him, you know, for a long time."

Story continues below ad

Catch the full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far