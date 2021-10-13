Aung La Nsang, Yushin Okami urge ONE Championship to set up fight

ONE Championship has been called out by Aung La Nsang and Yushin Okami on Twitter. They want the promotion to set up a fight between them. Both fighters appear to have agreed that battling each other is the best way to move forward.

This started when, in a social media post, ONE Championship asked fans for the best possible opponent for Nsang. Okami volunteered and indicated that he and Nsang had verbally agreed to fight.

"@AungLANsang and I have an agreement to fight together! We will show you all our best fights. We are waiting for the contract," said Okami on his Twitter account.

It didn't take long for 'The Burmese Phyton' to respond and acknowledge Okami's tweet.

"It would be a great match. Been a fan of Yushin and I always root for him because he embodies the Japanese fighting spirit. This match won’t disappoint," replied Nsang.

The last time Nsang stepped inside the cage was against Leandro Ataides in July. It was a good comeback win for the Myanmar-based fighter after losing both his titles to Reiner de Ridder.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Okami also made a comeback victory after losing three straight fights in ONE Championship. His latest win was a tight split decision against Agilan Thani in October 2019.

Return to ONE title contention

For a time, Aung La Nsang was on top of ONE Championship. He held both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles for over a thousand days. He was on a seven-fight winning streak and beat the seemingly invincible heavyweight champion Brandon Vera during that run.

Aung La Nsang returns to the winning column after beating Leandro Ataides

His popularity was at its peak, but he lost his belts one by one to Reiner de Ridder. After tasting his first victory after back-to-back losses, 'The Burmese Phyton' would love to hold another title soon.

Tangling with veteran fighter Yushin Okami and taking the win could help him plead his case to ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodong. It might convince the promotion's boss to give Nsang another crack at the title.

