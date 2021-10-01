Former ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera takes time off after a commercial shoot

Brandon Vera has always kept a busy schedule outside of his ONE Championship fighting career. However, it seems he has found time to relax in Pangasinan, Philippines, after a commercial shoot with Wholesome Productions.

"We finished our shoot with Wholesome. Listen man, I got to do amazing things that most people don't ever get to film their entire life," Vera said during the live stream on his social media page.

During the video, Vera hinted that the commercial shoot was in partnership with ONE Championship.

"Thank you, One Championship. Thank you, Wholesome. Thank you, Direk for making that happen. I can't believe how cool that was. I'm excited for you guys to see this commercial. I'm excited for you guys to see what Wholesome is doing," said a gratified Vera.

Vera's most recent match in ONE Championship was just this April 15, 2021. He lost the heavyweight title to Canadian fighter Arjan Singh Bhullar with a second-round knockout.

The former champion held the ONE heavyweight championship for an outstanding 1,982 days. 'The Truth' was able to defend the title twice against Hideki Sekine and Mauro Cerilli.

Arguably, Vera's toughest challenge in the organization was during his fight against Aung La Nsang for the ONE light heavyweight title in February 2018. He lost that match via a second-round knockout.

Brandon Vera stays busy with ONE promotions, gaming, movies, and a newborn baby

At 43 years old, Vera has kept a busy schedule outside the MMA cage doing commercials and promotions. It was also announced that he has been shooting a movie to start the year.

The former champion also took time to play online games on a gaming page that he established along with Team Lakay Fighters in Truth x Lakay Gaming.

Recently, Vera was announced as a brand ambassador for a gasoline company in the Philippines.

After losing the title to Bhullar, he insisted that his MMA career is not ending soon and he will have more matches in ONE Championship. In his free time, Brandon Vera enjoys father time with his baby boy, who celebrated his first birthday in July.

