Joshua Pacio wants to bring honor to Team Lakay brothers

Joshua “The Passion” Pacio regained the ONE Strawweight World Title after a show-stopping knockout victory in April over Yosuke Saruta.

Pacio believes that if he succeeds in defending his title against Rene “The Challenger” Catalan in the main event of ONE: MASTERS OF FATE, he will bring honor and glory back to Team Lakay.

Pacio meets Catalan on 8 November at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

“I could not put into words the feeling of being victorious on 8 November,” Pacio said.

“To successfully defend my title in front of my countrymen, in my hometown means a lot to the team and me. I know how hard my brothers worked for their previous bouts, so it’s heartbreaking to see them lose. I want to return the favor and win to motivate them more so we can go back to the top together.”

After a handful of painful setbacks this year, Team Lakay continues to plod forward, fixing the holes in their game and working on improving their skills. “The Passion” knows that there is a lot on the line in his next bout.

“My preparations for my next bout are great,” Pacio said.

“We’ve been working on some of my weaknesses and strengthening the arsenals that I will be using. As usual, we’ve been focusing on everything because this is mixed martial arts.”

Catalan is a martial arts veteran, a multiple-time Wushu World Champion, and he’s brought many accolades to the Philippines as an amateur. He’s one of the most decorated wushu practitioners in the country’s history.

As a mixed martial artist, the elder athlete is currently enjoying a three-year-six-bout winning streak.

“Anything can happen, especially that my opponent is a veteran in combat sports,” Pacio concluded.

“I have been preparing for this bout for a long time, and we have seen improvements. There are still a lot of things I need to learn and perfect, but I will make sure that I will be well-rounded in Manila.”