Brandon Vera gets boost of motivation from becoming a father

ONE Championship
Modified 13 Aug 2020, 08:34 IST
News
ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera and his wife Jessica welcomed their son, Atreyu Timothy, into the world late last month. Brandon Vera broke the news to his millions of fans on his official Instagram account.

So, we were finishing up a game of @mobilelegendsgame then @n_e_n_j_a got up and said I have to pee. . Then BOOM...!!!!!!! Water is leaking, we go to the ER (laughing and joking the whole way), get there and the Awesome Nurses start doing their thing and tell us okay we’re gonna admit you now. 🤔. . Us: Wait... he’s not due till Aug 5th. Nurses: Well (to Nenja) you’re already 2cm now so he’s coming now. . Doctor Swena comes in EVERYTHING goes as perfect as anyone could ever hope for and more. Now.... Welcome to the world Atreyu Timothy Vera!!!!!! . Nenja is my Wonder Woman I love you so so very much. Thank you for taking and making this journey happen Lil mamma 😳😳😳 *New found respect for women!!! 😱😱😱 . Thank you all the way from the beginning of our journey Dr @totoabalajon, Thank you Dr @richiemendiola @ The #katoreprobiotechcenter . Love you all!!!!! I’ll post an interview I did w Kuya @deakinitis yesterday about how it all hit me. .

For the highly-decorated Filipino-American mixed martial artist, becoming a father was a surreal experience. It’s a milestone in the 42-year-old’s life that he says he can’t find the words to describe.

“I can’t describe how Atreyu was born just like I can’t describe what it’s like to win in the ONE Circle. It’s two peas in the same pod, no words would ever do that justice,” said Vera.
“There was one moment when Atreyu first came out, I was in such joy that I threw my arms up in the air and looked straight up at the ceiling and started crying and smiling, thinking, ‘Wow, this is what everyone talks about.’”

Becoming a father has been a dream for Brandon Vera, who is excited to raise his son and teach him the ways of martial arts.

Brandon Vera is one of the most prolific Filipino martial artists of all time. His veteran experience has seen him compete in the world’s biggest martial arts promotions. He’s squared off against some of the very best the sport has ever seen, including Randy Couture, Jon Jones, Mauricio Rua, and Frank Mir, among others.

“The Truth” joined ONE Championship in 2014, quickly winning the inaugural ONE Heavyweight World Title in just his second outing. He has since defended the title successfully, on two occasions.

But despite his time now being dedicated to becoming the best father he can be to his son, Brandon Vera says he’s still very much focused on continuing with his professional mixed martial arts career, and that he’s now more motivated than ever.

“It is easier to wake up. I can agree with this statement. I feel more motivated. I get tired less. I don’t know how and why, but that happened,” said Vera.
“Everybody keeps saying priorities change, I am not of that same mindset. Family has always been number one for me. I have been waiting for a long time to change diapers, feed the baby, and train with my child in the gym. All plans are still the same. We’re the World Champ, WE act accordingly and WE keep our title until WE decide it is time for the next step.”

Brandon Vera hasn’t stepped inside the ONE Circle since an October 2019 loss to Myanmar’s Aung La N Sang. Sans this defeat, Vera has managed to remain unbeaten in ONE Championship, and is currently one of the most dominant World Champions on the roster.

ONE Championship recently made a handful of big heavyweight signings, so the challengers for Brandon Vera’s heavyweight belt continue to pile up. The Filipino-American is expected to make his next title defense against India’s Arjan Bhullar, although a bout has yet to be finalized.

Regardless of the tests that lay before him, however, Brandon Vera says he’s more driven now to continue his success in the Circle, as well as raise his son to the best of his ability.

“Honestly, I re-realize I’m a father every day I open my eyes and see him. Being a father is not only a very important path in life, it’s also a very serious one for me where my teachings and actions will and can help mold Atreyu into a person to help this world,” Brandon Vera said.
Published 13 Aug 2020, 08:34 IST
ONE Championship Brandon Vera
