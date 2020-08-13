Brandon Vera gets boost of motivation from becoming a father

ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera and his wife Jessica welcomed their son, Atreyu Timothy, into the world late last month. Brandon Vera broke the news to his millions of fans on his official Instagram account.

For the highly-decorated Filipino-American mixed martial artist, becoming a father was a surreal experience. It’s a milestone in the 42-year-old’s life that he says he can’t find the words to describe.

“I can’t describe how Atreyu was born just like I can’t describe what it’s like to win in the ONE Circle. It’s two peas in the same pod, no words would ever do that justice,” said Vera.

“There was one moment when Atreyu first came out, I was in such joy that I threw my arms up in the air and looked straight up at the ceiling and started crying and smiling, thinking, ‘Wow, this is what everyone talks about.’”

Becoming a father has been a dream for Brandon Vera, who is excited to raise his son and teach him the ways of martial arts.

Brandon Vera is one of the most prolific Filipino martial artists of all time. His veteran experience has seen him compete in the world’s biggest martial arts promotions. He’s squared off against some of the very best the sport has ever seen, including Randy Couture, Jon Jones, Mauricio Rua, and Frank Mir, among others.

“The Truth” joined ONE Championship in 2014, quickly winning the inaugural ONE Heavyweight World Title in just his second outing. He has since defended the title successfully, on two occasions.

But despite his time now being dedicated to becoming the best father he can be to his son, Brandon Vera says he’s still very much focused on continuing with his professional mixed martial arts career, and that he’s now more motivated than ever.

“It is easier to wake up. I can agree with this statement. I feel more motivated. I get tired less. I don’t know how and why, but that happened,” said Vera.

“Everybody keeps saying priorities change, I am not of that same mindset. Family has always been number one for me. I have been waiting for a long time to change diapers, feed the baby, and train with my child in the gym. All plans are still the same. We’re the World Champ, WE act accordingly and WE keep our title until WE decide it is time for the next step.”

Brandon Vera hasn’t stepped inside the ONE Circle since an October 2019 loss to Myanmar’s Aung La N Sang. Sans this defeat, Vera has managed to remain unbeaten in ONE Championship, and is currently one of the most dominant World Champions on the roster.

ONE Championship recently made a handful of big heavyweight signings, so the challengers for Brandon Vera’s heavyweight belt continue to pile up. The Filipino-American is expected to make his next title defense against India’s Arjan Bhullar, although a bout has yet to be finalized.

Regardless of the tests that lay before him, however, Brandon Vera says he’s more driven now to continue his success in the Circle, as well as raise his son to the best of his ability.

“Honestly, I re-realize I’m a father every day I open my eyes and see him. Being a father is not only a very important path in life, it’s also a very serious one for me where my teachings and actions will and can help mold Atreyu into a person to help this world,” Brandon Vera said.