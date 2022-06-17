"He’s a good colleague at work" - Adriano Moraes shares his professional relationship with Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson have become rivals at this point in their careers, but the ONE flyweight world champion said there isn’t any ill will between him and the man considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time by some.

Johnson and Moraes previously fought at ONE on TNT I in April 2021. They will have their much-anticipated rematch at ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26, Friday, on US Primetime, The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Moraes revealed that he and Johnson respect each other as fighters and as work colleagues.

‘Mikinho’ said that it’s always a great time for him whenever he and Johnson are on the same card, such was the case when the two featured at ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary show, ONE X, in March.

Adriano Moraes said:

“Every time we fight in the same events, like our last event, we know each other so it’s always a pleasure to be in the same card as him because we learn a lot from Demetrious Johnson. Yes, we talk with each other, he’s a funny guy. He’s a good colleague at work.”

Moraes successfully defended the ONE flyweight world title against Yuya Wakamatsu with a third-round submission at ONE X.

Johnson, meanwhile, recorded a submission win over ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special-rules fight. After surviving the Thai superstar’s tornado of strikes, Johnson locked in a rear-naked choke that slept Rodtang in the second round.

Catch the whole interview below:

Adriano Moraes holds the distinction of being the first person to KO Johnson

Johnson holds a mythos in the MMA world after dominating the flyweight class in the UFC. The American legend ruled as the UFC flyweight world champion from 2012 to 2018 and defended the strap 11 straight times.

‘Mighty Mouse’ had never been submitted or knocked out in his career until he fought Adriano Moraes.

Their explosive matchup in April 2021 saw one of the greatest upsets in MMA history when Moraes knocked the GOAT contender out with a brutal knee to the head in the second round of their bout.

Moraes first landed with a quick right hook that sent the back-pedalling Johnson to the canvas. It was on the ground that the Brazilian superstar launched a history-making knee strike that ultimately slept the MMA legend.

Moraes’ highlight-reel knockout meant that he was the first person to finish Johnson and earned him a spot in one of the greatest moments in MMA history.

