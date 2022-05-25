"My legacy will be forever over there" - Adriano Moraes on his rich history within ONE Championship

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes recently sat down with The Schmo to talk about his time with ONE Championship. When asked what he wanted his legacy to be best known for, Moraes said:

“I’ve been in the company for 10 years, I was the first inaugural ONE flyweight world champion over there. I like the rules, I like the event. I think my legacy will be forever over there in Asia and around the world.”

Moraes also took a moment during the interview to thank his fans for all the love and support he has received over the years:

“Hey guys, thank you for the support so long after all these years of my career. Thanks for the messages. Thanks for the kind of support you guys give me and I can’t wait for the next one. Let’s go for the next one. I think in September we’ll be back in the ONE circle. Let’s go.”

Adriano Moraes has created an impressive legacy that shows no signs of slowing down. Currently in the midst of his third reign as the promotion's flyweight champion, Moraes has seen a fair share of setbacks but has shown his followers the fruits of persevarance and hard work.

The Legacy of Adriano Moraes

Debuting for the promotion in 2013, it took Adriano Moraes less than a year to capture gold. Unfortunately, the title run was short-lived as the Brazilian lost a close split decision to Kairat Akhmetov in 2015.

He bounced back in impressive fashion, winning four straight. Along the way, he avenged his loss to Akhmetov and defeated Danny Kingad to once again become the undisputed flyweight champion of the world.

History repeated itself once again as Moraes would lose the title in another close split decision loss to Geje Eustaquio. Seven months later, the two would rematch and Moraes would capture the flyweight title for an impressive third time.

Despite having three separate title reigns, perhaps most impressive was his title defense against former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. Positioned as the main event for ONE on TNT 1, Moraes shocked fans watching around the world when he dropped ‘Mighty Mouse’ with an uppercut and followed it up with a brutal knee, knocking Johnson out at the halfway point of round two.

