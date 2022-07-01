Former rivals Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo review tape, train together

Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo’s relationship went from rivalry to revelry. After epic clashes in the UFC, the two mixed martial arts legends are now training together just in time for Johnson’s next world title fight in ONE Championship.

Johnson will have another shot at gold when he rematches Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title at ONE 161. The event goes down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be broadcast live on US prime time on Friday, August 26.

Cejudo took to YouTube to share his day with Johnson, as former adversaries ‘Triple C’ and ‘Mighty Mouse’ exchanged elite-level knowledge only they possess.

The two martial artists then retreated to Johnson’s home in Washington to break down several fight films, including Johnsons’ 2021 knockout loss to Moraes at ONE on TNT I. It was DJ's first-ever KO defeat.

They also analyzed Cejudo’s victory over Dominick Cruz, Moraes’ most recent victory over Yuya Wakamatsu, and more.

Demetrious Jonson said:

“You can’t have it all. You can’t have the rhythm, you know, well you can, but it’s very hard to find in the fight. If you’re gonna wrestle in collegiate style wrestling and you get out there and you go in the highest level like ‘round 1 beep’ don’t f*cking back up and stall. Do not stall, you’re here to wrestle. Wrestle, you back up again we’re gonna deduct you a point. Here, you’re not getting docked, you can spend a minute and a half just moving around and then do a little something and get back out. That’s the difference, there’s no emphasis for something to, you know, [happen].”

He added:

“He’s watching, he’s watching and then he’ll f*** you up. That’s what you do, you watch.”

Catch the full video below:

Johnson elaborated that he made it a point to engage with Moraes in the first fight and keep the pace of action high throughout. Of course, ‘Mighty Mouse’ met ‘Mikinho’s knee shortly after.

Demetrious Johnson’s shot at MMA history

Demetrious Johnson not only has a chance to claim the ONE flyweight world title in his rematch against Moraes, but he can also create history if he beats ‘Mikinho’ in August.

Johnson can become the first and only fighter in history to hold world titles in both ONE Championship and the UFC.

The 35-year-old was the most dominant world champion in UFC history, having reigned as the promotion’s flyweight titleholder from 2012 to 2017, successfully defending the strap a record 11 times.

He then moved to ONE Championship in 2018 and became the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion after defeating Danny Kingad via unanimous decision in the final round, which took place at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019.

