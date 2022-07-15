Demetrious Johnson invites Henry Cejudo to train with him in Washington

Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo’s relationship as “frenemies” continues to break new ground with the MMA legend inviting his former foe and new training partner to Washington.

Cejudo has been helping Johnson prepare for his rematch against ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes at ONE 161. Johnson and the Brazilian champion will lock horns on August 26, which will be broadcast live on primetime in the US via Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking on Cejudo’s YouTube channel, Johnson said he’s had nothing but great experiences training at ‘Triple C’s’ home gym of Fight Ready in Arizona.

Johnson then extended an invitation to his former rival to train with him at Washington’s AMC Pankration.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“He’s quality where I’m over quantity. He can come to train with us up in Washington. And where I can help him out is just a clinch game, using his wrestling to get to his jiu-jitsu game and open up his submission game but he’s gotta be ready to have an open mindset to do that. We’ll see what happens.”

Johnson spent a few weeks training and sharing knowledge with Cejudo, whom he’s had two high-profile world title fights while still competing in the UFC.

Since their rivalry came to an end, the two flyweight legends have struck up a friendship, with both martial artists training and just having a good time altogether.

Cejudo has been nothing but helpful to Johnson, who has an opportunity to make MMA history. A win for 'Mighty Mouse' in his rematch with Moraes will make him the first fighter to win world titles in both ONE Championship and UFC.

Johnson, who is the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion, reigned supreme in the UFC's flyweight division for years before he joined the Asian promotion. 'Mighty Mouse' holds the record for most flyweight title defenses at 11.

Demetrious Johnson gets to understand Henry Cejudo’s thought process

Demetrious Johnson admitted that training with his former rival allowed him to appreciate Cejudo even more.

Training with each other inside a gym allowed both Cejudo and Johnson to exchange immense martial arts knowledge with one another.

Johnson said that spending a couple of weeks training with Cejudo made him appreciate his “frenemy” even more:

“Training at Fight Ready here in Arizona has been pretty dope. The biggest thing I took with me is to see how good he really is. We fought twice, 1-1, but sometimes when you compete against each other you don’t really get to see how good somebody really is.”

Johnson added:

“Henry’s very tactical, while I use every skill set that I have to get the job done.”

