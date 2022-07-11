"From a GOAT to another GOAT" - Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejduo training highlights

Demetrious Johnson is just weeks away from the biggest rematch of his storied career in mixed martial arts. The flyweight legend returns to the circle to face undisputed ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE 161 on arguably the biggest stage in the promotion’s history.

ONE 161 will air live in prime time in the United States as ONE Championship begins its multi-year partnership with Amazon Prime Video.

In preparation for the highly anticipated world title showdown, Demetrious Johnson spent some time working with another UFC legend in Henry Cejudo. In a highlight reel posted to Cejudo’s Instagram, ‘Mighty Mouse’ can be seen working with the former Olympian ahead of his big matchup in August. After 'The Messenger" handed over some training equiupment to Johnson, he said:

“From a GOAT to another GOAT."

Johnson has had a spectacular run with ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in 2019. Entering the promotion’s ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, ‘Mighty Mouse’ laid waste to the competition, earning three impressive victories on his way to a world title opportunity against Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021.

Walking in as a perceived underdog, ‘Mikinho’ shocked the MMA world when he delivered a crushing knee to the chin of Johnson, knocking him out in the second round to retain his ONE gold. It was the first time that ‘Mighty Mouse’ had ever been knocked out in his career.

Demetrious Johnson is game for a "champion vs. champion" bout against ‘Hands of Stone’

Demetrious Johnson has never been a fighter to look past his competition, knowing that anything can happen in the circle. Should he walk out of the Singapore Indoor Stadium with ONE Championship gold around his waist on August 26, there is the possibility that ‘Mighty Mouse’ could look to join the very limited group of fighters who have become two-division world champions.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Demetrious Johnson talked about the prospect of facing bantamweight world champion John Lineker if they both walk away with gold in their scheduled bouts. He said in the interview:

“Yeah, absolutely. At the end of the day, that division is stacked. You’ve got Bibiano Fernandes; you’ve got Fabricio Andrade – that guy is, I think, he is the next in line for that belt. So, if I’m able to become a world champion, and beat Adriano Moraes and then they want to do a super fight – champion vs. champion, I have no problem trying to, you know, entertain that fight.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ is up for a champion vs. champion bout should all the stars align in the coming weeks, but recognizes that the bantamweight division is home to a lot of elite-level fighters waiting for their chance as well.

“I respect the sport so much that there’s guys in that division that are just killers that are waiting for their opportunity to get that.”

