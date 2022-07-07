Adriano Moraes lists down the fights he wants to see most in ONE Championship

Adriano Moraes may rule the ONE flyweight division, but he’s also a fight fan at heart. As such, he has several matches that he’s looking forward to watching.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Moraes shared that he also admires the work of other fighters in the promotion and listed down a few maches in particular.

Adriano Moraes said:

“I'm really looking forward to seeing several ONE Championship fights. There are many athletes that I admire and enjoy watching fight. I really want to see John Linker against Fabrício Andrade, I want to see the return of [Nong-O Gaiyanghadao], who will defend his title, I want to see the return of Bibiano Fernandes, see who he will fight with now. [I want to see] the next opponent for Angela Lee. There are a lot of fights I want to watch. 'Buchecha' against Brandon Vera would be a cool fight to watch too.”

No.2-ranked bantamweight Andrade has been calling his shot against ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker for quite some time now. Considering Andrade's impressive win streak and how they currently stand in the rankings, there’s a good chance that 'Wonderboy' could get his wish soon.

Meanwhile, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O has a challenger lined up in Liam Harrison, while Ham Seo Hee looks to be in position to challenge Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world title. It’s only a matter of time before these two matchups get officially booked with a date and venue.

Like everyone else, Moraes is also interested to see what’s next for former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes. Finally, ‘Mikinho’s proposed matchup between ‘Buchecha’ and Brandon Vera could also be a fun pairing if it ever materializes.

Adriano Moraes will be in action at ONE 161

While Adriano Moraes is looking forward to several exciting bouts, he will be a part of one himself at ONE 161.

Moraes will face Demetrious Johnson for a second time in a battle for the ONE flyweight world title at ONE Championship’s first event with Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live at U.S. prime time on August 26.

Their matchup pits together two dominant world champions who are on top of their games. At ONE X earlier this year, Moraes defended his belt against knockout threat Yuya Wakamatsu, while Johnson stopped Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special-rules match.

