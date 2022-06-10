"I need to smash someone" - Fabricio Andrade calls out John Lineker for August 26

Fabricio Andrade has called his shot. After seven victories in a row in ONE Championship, Andrade wants his title shot against reigning bantamweight champion John Lineker.

On Twitter, 'Wonder Boy' called out 'Hands of Stone' for a fight on August 26. He posted:

"Hey [John Lineker] I am bored already I need to smash someone, can you be ready by 26 of august ? @ONEChampionship."

In addition to his seven straight wins, Fabricio Andrade has also won his last three fights by way of knockout. Most recently, he stopped the streak of Kwon Won Il at 1:02 of the first round. He has been calling out his compatriot for quite some time now.

'Hands of Stone' John Lineker won his ONE Championship title earlier this year when he knocked out Bibiano Fernandes in their title fight. Fernandes was seeking to extend his record for most title defenses in ONE history, but Lineker put a stop to that.

Andrade is clearly the top contender in this weight class and demands his title shot for August 26 at ONE 161. This fight card was recently announced to be headlined by Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Fabricio Andrade vs. John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade has an impressive record in ONE Championship and has been asking for a Lineker match even before the current champion took the title. Andrade claims that Lineker has been ducking him and is scared.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Andrade explained:

"I have been calling out this guy for more than two years now. Even before he was the champion, I wanted the fight. And after he won the title, I beat Jeremy, you know, we have the same record in ONE Championship."

Catch the interview below:

John Lineker has responded to Andrade's call-outs. He said that he is willing to defend his title against all challengers. Lineker spoke to Sportskeeda MMA and stated:

"Everyone is entitled to a title shot. I know they are highly ranked and this fight could define the next contender, but I'm not the one who has to say if they deserve it or not. I am the champion, and I don't choose opponents. I'm ready and just waiting for what the event will offer me for my first belt defense."

Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker will likely meet in a ONE Championship title match later in 2022. It could be on August 26 at ONE 161, if Andrade is able to get his way.

