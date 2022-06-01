"We can expect a huge KO" - John Lineker on Fabricio Andrade vs. Kwon Won Il at ONE 158

ONE bantamweight champion John Lineker has given his thoughts on a huge clash set to go down in his division this Friday.

At ONE 158 on June 3, Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il will face off in a title eliminator match. Both are on knockout streaks and both are looking to face John Lineker next for the title.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Hands of Stone' discussed the two top-ranked contenders. Combined, they have five knockouts in their last five fights, and Lineker said that he expects the destructive KO trend to continue.

"From their style, I believe [it will be Fight of the Night]. If they really keep this fight on the feet, letting their fists fly, we can expect a huge KO."

Lineker was also very respectful when discussing the two fighters. The reigning champion said that both are talented strikers and suggested that their bout is likely to be a great one.

"ONE... has great strikers in all divisions, including bantamweight. It's definitely going to be a great fight because they're two very tough fighters. This is a fight that all fans should stop by to watch because it has everything to be one of the best fights of the night."

The number one contender for Lineker will be chosen when Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il collide at ONE 158 on June 3. The stakes couldn't be higher!

John Lineker on the contenders to his throne

ONE 158 hosts a clear top contender fight between 'Wonder Boy' Andrade and 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il. Both are ranked in the top five, have cleared out much of the division, and have been vocal in calling out the king.

On whether or not one of these men deserves the next title shot, John Lineker told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Everyone is entitled to a title shot. I know they are highly ranked and this fight could define the next contender, but I'm not the one who has to say if they deserve it or not. I am the champion, and I don't choose opponents. I'm ready and just waiting for what the event will offer me for my first belt defense."

'Hands of Stone' is clearly open to all challengers. Earlier this year, Lineker got his hands on the title when he knocked out then-reigning champion Bibiano Fernandes.

