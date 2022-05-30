"I think I can expect not just the usual bonus, but a triple bonus" - Kwon Won Il expects a spectacular KO against Fabricio Andrade

Kwon Won Il is eyeing a spectacular finish when he takes on Fabricio Andrade in a bantamweight match that is sure to shake the division’s hierarchy.

The bantamweight contenders will face each other at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 3.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kwon said he feels fed-up with Andrade’s constant self-glorification and that a knockout would ultimately shut the Brazilian up.

Over the past months, Andrade has called himself the “uncrowned bantamweight king” and Kwon feels that he needs to put the No.4 contender in his place. To do that, Kwon said he’ll produce a stoppage so outlandish that he’ll receive an unprecedented $150,000 triple bonus.

Kwon Won Il said:

“He really talks too much. I really hope he keeps more to himself and talks less. I think a lot of fans and critics are looking forward to this match because we are both strong strikers. Nothing else matters, I just want to land a punch on his mouth so that he can stop talking. By scoring a knockout, I think I can expect not just the usual bonus, but a triple bonus. That’s what I think.”

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong typically hands out $50,000 bonuses to deserving fighters who display a high-level performance during their matches.

The first and only time that Sityodtong awarded a $100,000 bonus was when Liam Harrison came back from two knockdowns to score an unbelievable first-round knockout versus Muangthai PK.Saenchai in their bantamweight Muay Thai bout last month.

Kwon Won Il isn’t taking Andrade lightly

Kwon Won Il and Andrade are the two hottest fighters in the bantamweight division at the moment. Andrade has won all four of his fights in ONE Championship, while Kwon is on a three-fight run with all wins coming by way of knockout.

Kwon’s last win was a career-defining one. The South Korean stopped former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon in the second round with a devastating left hook to the body.

While Kwon acknowledged the danger Andrade brings to the circle, he’s also confident that he’ll be announced as the winner in their matchup.

“I have to admit he is a tricky opponent, for sure. He’s pretty good at Muay Thai and an athlete who adopts his knees and kicks well. I admit, he’s a good striker, but I’m not really interested in his style or techniques because I strongly believe that I will be the winner of this match.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far