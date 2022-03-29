"I know that I can beat you" - Kwon Won Il seeking title shot against champion John Lineker

Kwon Won Il has made it clear that he wants a title shot in his next bout.

'Pretty Boy' is currently on a three-fight win streak, with three KO/TKO's in a row. He is currently ranked No.2 in the division, only behind former champion Bibiano Fernandes and current titleholder John Lineker.

In a recent Instagram post, the South Korean wrote:

"Hey [John Lineker], it’s been 4 years since I first entered [ONE Championship]. Everybody said that I won’t survive here and I was an underdog in all my fights. And I’m the Number 2 Ranked Bantamweight now. Number 3 ranked Stephen Loman had such a boring fight against Shoko Sato and Fabricio Andrade needs more record. Both of the are lower ranked than me also. I won total of 6 fights in ONE and all of them were by KO. I know you’re a great fighter and I respect you a lot. But I always overcame all the obstacles that seemed impossible to others."

He added:

"I learned that martial arts is all about challenging someone who’s considered better than me and winning it. I know our fight will be full of fireworks and everybody will be excited about it. A lot of fighters are afraid of you but I’m not and I know that I can beat you. [Chatri Sityodtong] please give me the opportunity to make a fight of the year worthy fight with John Lineker. Let’s see who the best puncher/KO artist is in the Bantamweight division"

Kwon Won Il has cut his teeth competing under the ONE Championship banner. He debuted in the promotion as a young and undefeated prospect. At the time of his arrival, he only had five professional fights to his name. In his first six bouts in ONE, he earned three wins and three losses. All of those triumphs in the circle came via KO/TKO.

In late 2020, he turned a corner. Wreckless fighting has now become more focused. He knocked out Bruno Pucci by mixing body and head power punches with impeccable timing.

Next, Won Il and Rui Chen fought in a war of attrition. The Korean fighter landed powerful punches to the head and body. Early in the third round, he folded Chen over with a body punch and won via KO.

He followed up this performance with another impressive stoppage. With aggressive control, he picked his shots against Kevin Belingon, stopping his opponent with a hard liver punch in the second round.

John Lineker vs. Kwon Won Il: Knockout kings

South Korea's Kwon Won Il and Brazil's John Lineker are seemingly on a collision course after two destructive knockout paths.

'Hands of Stone' recently won the ONE bantamweight world championship after earning a KO victory over then-defending champion Bibiano Fernandes. Impressively, Lineker has won 50% of his fight by way of KO/TKO.

'Pretty Boy' Won Il, meanwhile, is a fighter who seeks a firefight. The 26-year-old has earned 80% of wins via KO/TKO.

Kwon Won Il is seeking to meet the Brazilian champion and take ONE Championship gold with him. Both men will be looking for the knockout if their meeting in the circle comes to fruition.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano https://t.co/DJGS8k1rmV

Edited by Harvey Leonard