John Lineker says 'there's a new age now' after winning ONE belt from Bibiano Fernandes

John Lineker won his first MMA world title at ONE: Lights Out on Friday. He believes his triumph against Bibiano Fernandes signals the start of a new area. Fernandes was one of the most successful champions in the history of the promotion, having enjoyed two separate reigns with the belt.

After getting knocked down in the first round, Lineker bounced back to produce a devastating knockout in the second. Speaking to the media after the fight, 'Hands of Stone' said:

"Of course Bibiano will remain in our hearts an eternal champion. But there's a new age now and it's my age. He's a hard guy, and he's remained all this time very proud. He can even come back [even] stronger. But now, I'm here."

The Brazilian has always been an entertaining fighter and a fan favorite. Despite a 12-4 record during his time with the UFC, he was ultimately let go due to missing weight on several occasions. It's a decision that UFC president Dana White and co. may live to regret.

Lineker has won all four of his fights since signing with ONE in 2019. Three of those wins came via stoppage - including highlight reel knockouts against two former champions.

John Lineker says belt represents life's work

The lead-up to this all-Brazlian bantamweight title fight was a spicy affair. Tensions seemed to boil over during fight week ahead of the previously scheduled December clash. It has now evolved into mutual respect.

John Linekar has hailed the legacy of Bibiano Fernandes, but believes winning the strap from his countryman is a summation of his life's work in martial arts. Speaking about what it means to finally have a world title belt around his waist, Lineker said:

"This victory means a lot for me. It means my life. It shows my history. It shows where I came from and where I managed to come from. I was the striker, he was the BJJ guy but actually I trained very hard to be able to be confident as well in grapping. This is where I came from, what I put my life into. It reperesents my life."

When asked about future opponants, Lineker explained that he's an athlete who doesn't like to talk too much. Instead, he'll accept any challenge ONE has to throw at him. In the meantime, he's off to Brazil to see his family and celebrate an achievement that's been hard-won from a lifetime of graft in the sport he loves.

Edited by C. Naik