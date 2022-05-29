"A really cool fight to watch" - Bibiano Fernandes on Fabricio Andrade vs. Kwon Won Il at ONE 158

Bibiano Fernandes recently discussed the upcoming ONE 158 bout between Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il. In an interview with Dylan Bowker, Fernandes said:

"I believe it will be a good fight. I believe it will be a very busy fight. The Korean has a very good hand and also Fabricio, besides kicking a lot. I think it's going to be a really cool fight to watch."

With Andrade ranked No. 4 and Kwon Won Il sitting at the No. 2 spot, their ONE 158 contest has all the makings of a potential title eliminator. Waiting for them will be newly crowned champion John Lineker, who defeated Fernandes in March to capture the ONE bantamweight title.

Andrade has remained undefeated in the ONE circle, earning four straight victories with three stoppages. His opponent is on an equally impressive run. Kwon Won Il has won three straight, finishing all three opponents via knockout.

Kwon entered ONE going 3-3, alternating wins and losses until a first-round knockout of Bruno Pucci began the streak that has led him to a showdown with Andrade at ONE 158 on June 3.

Bibiano Fernandes lets us know what to expect in his return to the ONE circle

The last time we saw Bibiano Fernandes in the ONE circle, he suffered a shocking loss to John Lineker in March. Since then, Fernandes has not committed to a return date as of yet.

While speaking with Dylan Bowker, the Brazilian let us know what to expect from him the next time he's in the ONE circle:

"You can expect the usual. I always go up, I fight to win. I like to compete, I like the challenge, so you can always expect that from me."

As a two-time division champion with eight successful title defenses on his resume, Fernandes is no doubt one of the most decorated champions in ONE history. Fans will surely be excited to see 'The Flash' return to the cage when the time is right.

