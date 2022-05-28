"I hope that God can comfort the hearts of these people" - Bibiano Fernandes comments on Texas school shooting

Bibiano Fernandes recently gave his thoughts on the tragic events that took place in Uvalde, Texas. The following is an exclusive quote Fernandes gave to Sportskeeda's own Dylan Bowker.

"We need to ask... you know, there was a terrible school shooting in Texas. Do you have any message for the families affected by that, or the people who are watching all of this unfold?

Bibiano responded by saying:

"I hope that God can comfort the hearts of these people, of these families who have lost their loved ones."

The country is still reeling from another senseless mass shooting when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas and barricaded himself in a classroom. Ramos then opened fire, killing 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers who died trying to protect their students.

Fellow ONE Championship fighter Angela Lee recently commented on the attack, saying that her "heart breaks" for the victims, teachers, and families who are suffering. She concluded her statement with a call to "do more" to help prevent situations like this from occurring on a seemingly regular basis.

Despite recent setback, Bibiano Fernandes is one of the most decorated ONE champions of all time

The last time we saw Fernandes in the ONE circle, it was in a devastating knockout loss to John Lineker. The second-round stoppage shocked the MMA community. Despite suffering the first knockout defeat of his career, Fernandes is still one of the most decorated champions in the promotion's history.

Fernandes' first reign began on October 18, 2013 and lasted a staggering 1,848 days. The Brazilian holds the record for the most title defenses in ONE bantamweight history, defeating Masakatsu Ueda, Dae Hwan Kim, Toni Tauru, Kevin Beligon, Reece McLaren, Andrew Leone, and Martin Nguyen.

Bibiano Fernandes would lose the title in a unification bout with Beligon, but would go on to regain the bantamweight championship in a trilogy fight at ONE: New Era in 2019. Fernandes became a champion for the second time at 42 years old, making him one of the most dominant champions in ONE history.

Watch Fernandes' rematch with Kevin Belingon below:

