"Pride of Brazil" - 'Minotouro' Nogueira and fans react to Bibiano Fernandes' side-by-side pics of world title reigns

Bibiano Fernandes has been a champion for most of his professional life and fans are applauding his greatness.

On Instagram, Fernandes posted two photos of him side-by-side, with one featuring him as a champion at 28 years old and another at 42 years old. In the caption, he said:

‘The Flash’ is an 11-time defending ONE bantamweight world champion and remains one of the top fighters in the division even at age 42. Being this good for so long is not something that a lot of fighters can say for their careers.

In the comments section, Brazilian MMA legend Rogerio ‘Minotouro’ Nogueira hailed his countryman for his amazing feat. His translated comment reads:

“Definitely (a) champion, (the) pride of Brazil.”

Meanwhile, fellow Manaus native and newly-signed Eagle FC fighter Alexandre Almeida also offered his appreciation for Fernandes. His translated comment reads:

“And made many brothers, the best bantamweight in the world for many years. Brazil is proud of you my brother! 👏👏👏👏👏”

Other fans also offered their praise for the legendary Bibiano Fernandes. One fan said:

“You will never, ever be forgotten in any way, you are already on the walk of fame in our hearts 🙏🏼”

Bibiano Fernandes has a target on his back

As the top contender in the rankings, Bibiano Fernandes could try to seek a rematch against John Lineker for the world title. However, ONE Championship’s bantamweight division is filled with eager challengers who are hungry for their own shot at gold.

Fernandes stands in the way of No.2-ranked Kwon Won Il for the clear top contender spot in the division. Still, the South Korean called his shot against Lineker and could be in line for a world title challenge.

No.3-ranked Stephen Loman has two fights in his ONE Championship career but is looking like a solid contender for the world title. Meanwhile, No.4-ranked Fabricio Andrade is claiming to be the division’s king and wants nothing more than his own shot at glory.

Loman and Andrade may need a huge win, though, and a victory over Fernandes could be their ticket to the top.

