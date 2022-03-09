Fabricio Andrade hints to ONE that he's ready for next challenge: "Who is next?"

ONE bantamweight star Fabricio Andrade has his heart set on a quick return to competition.

As per his Instagram post, the Thailand-based Brazilian seems ready to take on anyone on short notice.

“Already back at the gym, who is next @onechampionship? @marrokforcemma”

The No.4-ranked bantamweight contender earned one of the most spectacular wins of his career at ONE: Full Circle just last month. He folded Team Lakay’s Jeremy Pacatiw in half to take home a highlight-reel stoppage after only 97 seconds of their main card tussle.

Fabricio Andrade's latest triumph bumped his record to 7-2 and extended his winning run to six.

Following the win, ‘Wonder Boy’ proclaimed himself the uncrowned king of the division, hinting that he may want the winner of the Bibiano Fernandes-John Lineker fight that is taking place at ONE: Lights Out.

However, it will be hard for Fabricio Andrade to jump past the two men who sit above him in the rankings. No.3-ranked Stephen Loman and No.2-ranked Kwon Won II both believe that they deserve a crack at the division strap.

One of them will most likely get a world title shot soon, but only after the Fernandes and Lineker clash plays out at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, March 11.

“Who do you want to see me knocking out next?” - Fabricio Andrade

Fabricio Andrade’s latest Instagram post was one of the rare occasions the Marrok Force MMA representative has taken to social media to remind ONE that he's gunning for a return.

However, just a week ago, he uploaded a short clip of himself during ONE: Full Circle's official pre-fight face-off with this caption:

“Fastest rising star. Actions speak for it self, who do you want to see me knocking out next?”

Now with this latest call to ONE, it's clear that the young Brazilian believes he's more than ready for another trip to the Circle.

There are plenty of options for the bantamweight star. He could climb up the rankings with a fight against Loman or a battle against Kwon. Both stars own a relentless gas tank and have heavy hands that can cause some damage, so they could pose a good challenge to the 24-year-old.

The Brazilian fighter would be open to either option. He may be required to go through one or both if he wants the ONE bantamweight world title.

