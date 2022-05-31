"He is a chicken" - Fabricio Andrade accuses John Lineker of ducking him

Fabricio Andrade is yet to make his return to the circle, but he’s already putting ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker on blast.

The Brazilian rising star will take on Kwon Won Il in a division-shaking match at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen. The card, set for Friday, June 3, will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Andrade said Lineker has been ducking him despite his incredible run in the bantamweight division.

Andrade, the No.4 contender, is 4-0 in ONE Championship, with three of those wins coming via either knockout or submission. His last two triumphs were knockout victories over Li Kai Wen and Jeremy Pacatiw.

Fabricio Andrade said:

“John Lineker has been ducking me for a long time, but after I beat Kwon Won Il, he’ll have to face me. He had already accepted to defend the belt against Kwon Won Il and that just shows that he is a chicken and is looking for an easy fight. After I beat Kwon Won Il, it will be a pleasure to fight him and finish him in the first round.”

Lineker is coming off the biggest victory of his life when he knocked out Bibiano Fernandes in the second round of their title fight in March. In doing so, he became the ONE bantamweight world champion.

Kwon, meanwhile, is the No.2 contender in the division and is on a three-fight winning streak. His three wins also came via knockout.

After dispatching Bruno Pucci and Chen Rui, Kwon had a career-defining win when he stopped former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon with a devastating left hook to the body in the second round of their December 2021 bout.

Fabricio Andrade looks to finish Kwon

Fabricio Andrade wants that finish in whatever way he can.

‘Wonder Boy’ said he’d pose a different challenge to what Kwon is used to. A prototypical definition of a well-rounded fighter, Andrade is capable of taking wins in any manner he can.

Of his seven career wins, three were knockouts, two were submissions, and two more were decisions. Nevertheless, it’s a finish that Andrade wants against Kwon.

“When we’re face-to-face, Kwon Won Il is going to see a type of striker he’s never seen in his life,” said Andrade.

The 24-year-old even tipped Kwon on what would happen come fight night.

“I believe it will be no different from my last fights. I’m going to start off calm, seeing what he’s going to bring to the fight and, after reading his entire game, I’m going to knock him out or submit him.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far