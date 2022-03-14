Fabricio Andrade calls his shot against John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade is one of the millions who watched John Lineker be crowned the new king of the bantamweight division, but he’s not kneeling down. Instead, he’s trying to ignite a rivalry by calling out the new ONE world champion.

Lineker defeated Bibiano Fernandes in spectacular fashion at ONE: Lights Out last Friday, March 11. ‘Hands of Stone’ hit Fernandes with a thunderous left hook that put ‘The Flash’ flat on his back, ending the reign of one of the most dominant world champions in the history of ONE Championship.

However, Andrade didn’t want Lineker to celebrate for too long.

‘Wonderboy’ posted a video of him on his social media pages challenging ‘Hands of Stone’ and even former king Bibiano Fernandes.

In the video, he said:

“I just watched Bibiano versus John Lineker. And now, I’m even more sure that I am the new king. Give me John Linker [and] Bibiano, all those guys on the same night. They all are easy money!”

The case for Fabricio Andrade’s world title challenge

Fabricio Andrade is currently the No.4-ranked fighter in the division but stated his case as to why he should be in line for a world title challenge.

In a tweet, he said:

“After @johnlineker beat bibiano he have 4-0 in @ONEChampionship 3 finish and 1 decision, exactly same as me now, this makes sense or not?”

Previously unranked prospects Kwon Won Il and Stephen Loman are currently ranked above him at No.2 and No.3, respectively. Loman leaped up the rankings with a huge debut win in December 2019, knocking out veteran Yusup Saadulaev in the first round of their matchup.

Meanwhile, Kwon’s second-round finish of former world champion Kevin Belingon in the same event put him close to world title contention.

For his part, Fabricio Andrade has been brilliant in four outings. He’s coming off back-to-back first-round finishes, most recently at February 2022’s ONE: Bad Blood. At that event he finished Loman’s teammate, Jeremy Pacatiw, with a devastating knee to the body.

Not short on confidence, he proclaimed himself as the new “king” of the division and has been pushing for his shot at the gold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard