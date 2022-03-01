“Those guys are scared of me” - Fabricio Andrade wants to test himself against Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker

ONE Championship bantamweight contender Fabricio Andrade only knows of one path to the world title. That’s to keep winning and to keep dominating.

The 24-year-old Brazilian powerhouse has done just that. After a scintillating knockout performance against Jeremy Pacatiw at ONE: Full Circle, Andrade believes he’s now the man to beat in the promotion’s 145-pound weight class.

In fact, Andrade goes so far as to say that both reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes and No. 1-ranked contender John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker are "scared" of him.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade called himself the new king of the bantamweight division.

“They can’t hide. I’m coming. I don’t want to call anybody out any more. Those guys are scared of me. I don’t need to keep calling everyone out. Everybody knows I’m the new king. I’m smashing people. I have four wins now, [I’m] finishing everyone. They’re scared. I’m not. I can fight anybody.”

Fernandes and Lineker are scheduled to face off at ONE: Lights Out, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, March 11. Assuming that this fight finally does push through after several cancelations, Andrade wants to fight the winner.

“I’m the new contender. I’m the guy to fight for the title, and I’ll be ready for that if ONE Championship wants to make that happen. If not, I’ll be ready to take out another guy.”

Fabricio Andrade favors himself against John Lineker, wants to test his chin against KO artist

For Fabricio Andrade, it doesn’t matter who comes away from ONE: Lights Out with the bantamweight belt, so long as he’s next in line to challenge for it. But if he can have his way, he will face John Lineker for the division’s throne.

The confident 24-year-old Brazilian, who trains out of Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok, Thailand, says a fight between him and ‘Hands of Stone’ will only end one way and that’s by thrilling knockout.

“He [Lineker] has got strong hands. That’s why the fight is going to be entertaining. People think he can knock out anybody. I’m a striker. I want to see if he can knock me out. I believe I can knock him out.”

With now four incredible performances in the Circle, Andrade is certainly making his case known. A shot at ONE Championship gold may not be too far off.

