"John Lineker’s the guy I want to fight [next]" - Fabricio Andrade on what a ONE 158 win gets him

Fabricio Andrade, of Brazil, is ready for his ONE Championship title shot against John Lineker. To earn his place in a championship fight, he needs to get through Kwon Won Il at ONE 158. Both fighters are on knockout win streaks and are ranked in the top five.

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade and 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il will meet on June 3 in a title eliminator match. Andrade said in a ONE Championship media day interview that he will knock out his Korean counterpart.

"After I beat Kwon, I think he's one of the best records in the division and I knock him out people are going to see the difference in our levels... I'm a level above these guys and when I finish him it's going to be another statement. John Lineker is the guy I want to fight now. He holds the belt. He's the main guy I want to fight now."

On facing reigning champion John Lineker, Andrade said he should not have to call him out. Instead, he hopes the champion will be ready to face him.

"Hopefully I don't have to call him out, hopefully he is ready. Because after this fight he's going to have to fight me."

Kwon Won Il wants to finish Fabricio Andrade at ONE 158

Considering the title implications of their upcoming bout, both Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il will be looking to make a statement this weekend. Won Il is not only eyeing a shot at the belt, but also wants to prove that he is the best knockout artist in the division.

In the caption of one of his posts on Instagram, in a message directed at John Linekar, Won Il wrote:

"Let’s see who the best puncher/KO artist is in the Bantamweight division."

Won Il also believes Andrade talks too much and recently stated that he is looking to silence the Brazilian. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Korean fighter said:

“He really talks too much. I really hope he keeps more to himself and talks less. I think a lot of fans and critics are looking forward to this match because we are both strong strikers. Nothing else matters, I just want to land a punch on his mouth so that he can stop talking. By scoring a knockout, I think I can expect not just the usual bonus, but a triple bonus. That’s what I think.”

The duo will square off at ONE 158, which will be underway at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far