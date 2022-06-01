"He seems a little delusional to me" - Kwon Won Il puzzled by Fabricio Andrade's tactics

The feud between Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade is turning out to be one of the most entertaining matchups this year.

The two bantamweight contenders will have a chance to punctuate their budding rivalry when they face each other in a division-shaking match at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3. The event will be broadcast from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kwon and Andrade can certainly throw it down inside the circle, but they can also dish out taunts left, right, and center. Well, that is if the South Korean would be allowed a back-and-forth.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kwon said he’s more than willing to go into a verbal sparring match with Andrade but it seems that he’s been denied that opportunity on social media.

Kwon Won Il said:

“He challenged and tagged me via Instagram, and I tried to leave a comment on his post, but he had disabled the commenting function. So, I’m kind of speechless and don’t really understand what he’s trying to do. I can’t really grasp his thinking process, he seems a little delusional to me.”

A few days ago, Andrade posted on Instagram a side-by-side picture of him and Kwon, with the caption, “Trust me this one isn’t going three rounds,” but those who can comment on the post are limited.

Although Kwon wasn't tagged in the post, it's the most recent callout that the South Korean was prominently featured.

Kwon Won Il expects fireworks vs. Andrade

Kwon Won Il and Andrade are currently the hottest fighters in ONE Championship’s bantamweight division. Both are on winning streaks that are littered with finishes.

Andrade is 4-0 in his ONE Championship tenure, with two of those wins coming by knockout and another one by submission. His last victory was a first-round knockout of Jeremy Pacatiw in February this year.

Kwon, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak, all of which were knockouts.

His most recent victory was his biggest one to date when he stopped former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon with a devastating left hook to the body in the second round of their fight in December 2021.

Kwon, the No.2 bantamweight contender, said that he’s expecting nothing less of a brawl when he takes on Andrade, who’s the No.4-ranked fighter in the division.

“At the end of the day, I guess it’s going to be an exciting one since we’re both going to aim for a knockout. I think it will be a fun match because I always prepare to [go for] a KO. I do think this match will be the most exciting one out of the whole card.”

