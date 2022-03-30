"You can't run forever" - Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il go back and forth on who is next for a ONE bantamweight title shot

With everyone is demanding a shot at ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker, Fabricio Andrade is adding his voice to the mix.

Yesterday, Kwon Won Il claimed that he is the next most deserving of the title shot. Today, Fabricio Andrade made it clear he has an issue with that sentiment.

Kwon Won Il first told Lineker on Instagram:

"I know you’re a great fighter and I respect you a lot... I know that I can beat you... Let’s see who the best puncher/KO artist is in the Bantamweight division."

In response, top-five contender Fabricio Andrade took aim at both Linker and Won II. On his Instagram story, he said:

"John Chicken Lineker. [John Lineker] looking for [an] easy fight. Don't worry I will finish the Korean and will to finish you after that. You can't run forever. The clock is going."

'Wonder Boy' Andrade also added, in direct response to Kwon Won Il:

"The guy who got submitted by Shoko Sato wants to talk about me."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano https://t.co/DJGS8k1rmV

Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il trade barbs in the comments

Continuing the discussion as to who deserves a title shot against ONE Championship bantamweight king John Lineker, Andrade and Kwon Won Il went back and forth in the comment section of the initial post..

The Brazilian began by saying:

"'Fabricio needs more record' wtf. Mate you got submitted by [Sato] in the first round and you think you can say me name? Haha you just got a real problem, let's fight and I will show you how a real striker fight[s]. You going to [sleep] next month. Are you ready?"

Kwon Won Il politely responded:

"[Andrade] I know [you're a] good fighter I respect you. If I can't fight [John Lineker]... Don't worry."

The Korean also added a smiley face for affect. This did not please Andrade, who followed up with:

"Don't chicken. Next month are you ready?"

Andrade and Kwon Won Il are both making good arguments as to who deserves the next shot at Lineker's title. Both are on significant win streaks in ONE Championship, with many KO/TKO's to their name.

'Hands of Stones' certainly isn't short on contenders to his throne.

Kakutogi World @KakutogiWorld Fabricio Andrade (MMA: 7-2/KB 40-3) shuts down Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw with a nasty knee to the liver. Fabricio Andrade (MMA: 7-2/KB 40-3) shuts down Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw with a nasty knee to the liver. https://t.co/lQueyBPbnI

Edited by Harvey Leonard