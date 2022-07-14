Watch: Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes show mutual respect after 2021 fight

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and top-ranked contender 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson understand the importance of showing respect and honor to their opponents.

The two fighters met in 2021, with Moraes successfully defending his world title by knocking Johnson out, marking the first stoppage loss in the American’s career. After the bout, the two showed tremendous respect for the other man.

On Instagram, ONE Championship recently shared this moment:

"Respect above all in the Circle 🙏 Demetrious Johnson challenges Adriano Moraes for the flyweight throne once more on August 26 at ONE 161!"

The clip shows the two fighters bowing to each other. Moraes apologized for knocking him out, and Johnson responded that it was okay as it was a fight.

'Mikinho' is a multi-time ONE flyweight champion and boasts five overall defenses. The Brazilian has impressively stopped fighters such as Yuya Wakamatsu, Demetrious Johnson, and Danny Kingad, among many others.

'Mighty Mouse', meanwhile, is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, having set the record for most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Debuting for in ONE in 2019, he has earned a record of 4-1, with his only loss being against flyweight king Moraes.

At ONE 161, Johnson will look to avenge his loss and take the world championship title.

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson at ONE 161

ONE 161 will be headlined by Johnson and Moraes facing off for the flyweight world championship. The event will be broadcast on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video at US primetime on August 26.

The first time the two fought, Moraes earned a knockout victory against the MMA great. This time, though, the Brazilian champion says he wants a submission. Speaking to SCMP MMA, he said:

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect... The most important thing I always train is my jiu-jitsu. "

Catch the full interview below:

Johnson sounds like he's preparing for just this and is expecting a competitive match that is focused on grappling. 'Mighty Mouse' told ONE that he has been working on improving his jiu-jitsu game.

"The biggest thing is because I joined a jiu-jitsu school. And now I’m training pure jiu-jitsu... Now, I’ve been doing a lot more jiu-jitsu because it’s eight minutes from my house and a gold mine for me because it kind of breathes life back into my development.”

