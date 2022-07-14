Watch: Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo training together in epic highlight reel

MMA flyweight all-time great Demetrious Johnson is just weeks away from an epic rematch with reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime Video this August.

Getting ready for his chance to strike it rich with ONE gold, ‘Mighty Mouse’ called in some help from a man he refers to as his “frenemy,” Henry Cejudo. On Instagram, Johnson shared a fantastic highlight reel of his time working with ‘Triple C’, saying in the post:

“solid 2 weeks at @fightready with @henry_cejudo thanks to all the staff and athletes there for being kind and fun to train with!!! shout out to @mwonsover for capturing the epic footage of mighty & triple C. To be continued 🤙🏾 #passion #training #mma”

Cejudo commented on Johnson’s post saying:

“Anytime time 🐐. It was awesome to have you in the room.”

Upon entering ONE Championship in 2019, Johnson scored three straight victories to win the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix. The run earned him an opportunity to face division champion Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021.

With many believing ‘Mighty Mouse’ to be the favorite, fans were shocked when Moraes would go on to become the first man to knock out Johnson in combat sports. The Brazilian delivered a crushing knee to the chin of ‘Mighty Mouse’ in the second round.

Demetrious Johnson bounced back with a win over Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules bout at ONE X in March. Now he’ll get another crack at ONE gold when he steps into the circle with Moraes at ONE 161 on August 26.

Demetrious Johnson says ONE X bout with Rodtang was his biggest ONE Championship fight thus far

At the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event ONE X, Demetrious Johnson took on flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a critically acclaimed mixed-rules bout. Johnson scored a submission via a rear-naked choke in the second round in a fight ‘Mighty Mouse’ says is his biggest yet under the ONE Championship banner.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Johnson said:

"Rodtang is probably one of the biggest stars over there in Asia. You know, Thailand, my friends that I lived, that I talk to day to day, spend my life with. They don't even do mixed martial arts. Nobody even wants that s**t, but I'll say, hey man, I'm fighting Rodtang, and they'll be like 'you're fighting him?'"

Johnson credits the fight as being his biggest in the promotion based on Rodtang’s popularity throughout the world of combat sports:

"So it was a big fight, very happy. It was probably my biggest fight, that was probably my biggest fight in ONE Championship because everybody knows him."

Watch Johnson vs. Rodtang below:

