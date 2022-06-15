Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon always shows respect

There are many words that can be used to describe Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Vicious. Dangerous. Killer instinct. All would be accurate, but another word you can use to describe 'The Iron Man' is respectful.

In a recent video uploaded to the ONE Championship YouTube channel, the promotion paid tribute to the Muay Thai icon's respect towards his opponents following their matchups.

"ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most respectful fighters on the planet!"

Watch the video below:

Fans on YouTube also took a moment to share their thoughts on the video, praising Rodtang's respectful attitude. In a sport that has shifted towards more trash-talking and story-driven selling points, Rodtang and ONE Championship exemplify respect for the fighters and one another.

"Something special about seeing 2 guys go to war, then bow their heads in respect at the end. It shows they have their emotions under control which is probably very hard to do in such a sport."

Other fans showed appreciation for ONE Championship's fighters and the respect that they reflect.

"I swear ONE has the most respectful fighters."

Of course, anyone willing to step into the ONE circle with a world-class striker like Rodtang should receive a fair amount of respect. Not just for their willingness to step in with one of the best in the world, but for training to a level that justifies an opportunity at the flyweight Muay Thai champion.

"Anyone willing to get in the ring with Rodtang; deserves the upmost Respect"

Rodtang Jitmuangnon moves on to the Muay Thai Grand Prix semi-final after a dominant round-one performance

Rodtang Jitmuangnon stepped into the ONE circle at ONE 157 and once again looked like a video game cheat code. He dismantled opponent Jacob Smith for the nine-minute duration of their flyweight Grand Prix first-round contest, landing combinations and slicing elbows at will that left his opponent wearing a proverbial crimson mask.

The performance was so dominant that Rodtang was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus immediately following the contest. Rodtang will face dangerous striker Savvas Michael in the semi-final of the tournament. Savvas had a strong showing against Amir Naseri at ONE 157.

Even former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Stamp Fairtex backed Rodtang to win the Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament while speaking to ONE Championship.

“If I had to choose who would become the Grand Prix Champion, I would pick Rodtang because his style is more entertaining to fans and judges. But everything is uncertain. My hat is off to Rodtang because Rodtang is a true brawler, and he’s even more dangerous when wearing small gloves. His fists are more precise and sharper than everyone else’s.”

