"There’s a reason for that reaction" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon's training partner is relieved to not take a leg kick  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of combat sport's most devastating kickers. The aggression he displays in the cage coupled with his immense power often defeats opponents before they ever stand face-to-face with 'The Iron Man' of Muay Thai.

ONE Championship recently uploaded a video to their Instagram showing one of Rodtang's training partners breathing a massive sigh of relief after avoiding a devastating Rodtang leg kick.

"There’s a reason for that reaction"

"That guy thought his leg was a gonner"

One fan suggested that taking a leg kick from Rodtang Jitmuangnon would induce tears. A sentiment that many others agreed with.

"I would take it and pretend it didnt hurt just to say i did. And then maybe cry for a few mins."

Another fan suggested that if the leg kick had landed, Rodtang's training partner would have surely been limping:

"He would have been limping if Rodtang connected."

Another fan took it a step further, suggesting that the man in the video would require a wheelchair after sustaining a Rodtang kick.

"5 inches away from a wheelchair"

Rodtang Jitmuangnon eyes eventual move to MMA following Muay Thai Grand Prix

At ONE 157 in May, Rodtang secured a spot for himself in the second round of the flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix with a masterful performance against Jacob Smith.

After leaving the Englishman a bloody mess, Rodtang will now face Savvas Michael in a yet-to-be-announced semi-final match.

While Rodtang Jitmuangnon is never one to look past his opponents, he is looking to the future and what will come after the Grand Prix. Although the Thai is not defending his flyweight title in the tournament, he feels that winning the tournament will cement his legacy in the sport and lead to an opportunity to compete in mixed martial arts.

While speaking to ONE Championship, Rodtang said:

"I didn’t want to wait because I still have my Muay Thai skills, and I still want to fight. That’s why I chose to join the World Grand Prix. But my goal is to join MMA. My plan is to finish this World Grand Prix and then fully join MMA.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's first foray into MMA didn't go his way. In March, Rodtang faced flyweight icon Demetrious Johnson at ONE X in a hybrid rules match. In the first round, which was contested under Muay Thai rules, Rodtang landed significant strikes against his opponent, but failed to finish him.

In the second round, contested under MMA rules, Johnson used his ground game to wrestle Rodtang to the mat and lock in a rear-naked choke, forcing the tap.

