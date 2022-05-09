“I’m working two times harder than everyone” - Savvas Michael embraces being a dark horse in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

Savvas Michael is not among the ranked fighters competing in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix, but he believes that he will surprise a lot of people because he's flying under the radar.

At ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, Michael will face promotional newcomer Amir Naseri in the tournament quarterfinals. Advancing to the next rounds of the tournament will allow him to compete against the top athletes in the world.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 23-year-old revealed that he isn’t bothered by not being the favorite to win the tournament.

Savvas Michael said:

“Oh, I love [being the dark horse]. It’s my gas every morning. I’m working two times harder than everyone. I love being kept in the dark. I don’t care about the spotlight,” he said. “I like feeling this pressure. It’s what makes me perform even better. Honestly, I don’t even think about it. I’m just focused on trying to beat myself yesterday.”

‘The Baby Face Killer’ has over 40 wins in his Muay Thai career and has won the WBC Muay Thai Lightweight and WMC Muay Thai 130-pound world titles. However, he believes that his past accolades will pale in comparison to winning the Grand Prix and will do whatever it takes to win it.

“I’m willing to die to win this tournament. And when the cage locks on 20 May, that moment [will be the] culmination of all I’ve been working for, practically all my life. I’m willing to give everything in that cage, and I promise not to disappoint,” he said.

Savvas Michael looking to exploit Amir Naseri’s bad habits

As he prepares for battle, Savvas Michael has found some holes he can take advantage of when he faces Amir Naseri at ONE 157.

During the interview with ONE Championship, he confidently revealed one of these holes. Savvas Michael said:

“Sometimes he opens up without realizing, and it’s just a bad habit. When you have bad habits, they never go away. So I’ll exploit his bad habits, and I’m going to be there meeting him in his face.”

The winner of their matchup advances to the semifinal round, where other tough challengers await, like Rodtang Jimuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty, Walter Goncalves, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Taiki Naito, and Jacob Smith.

