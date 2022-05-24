"The lessons I’m taking away from this loss are invaluable" - Jacob Smith proud to have fought Rodtang

Jacob Smith may have lost in his ONE Championship debut, but the experience he had and the lessons he learned will forever be etched in his identity.

The British striker matched up against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot last Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Smith reflected on the contest and vowed to return from the loss as a stronger fighter.

Jacob Smith wrote:

“Now the dust has settled I’m not as disappointed as I was after my battle Friday night with @rodtang_jimungnon. I have watched it back and can see so much to improve on but also positives to take away. I got a prime Rodtang on his best day too so the lessons I’m taking away from this loss are invaluable, I’m actually very happy he took me so seriously.”

Despite being on the receiving end of a vicious cycle of strikes, Smith showed tremendous heart against the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in his debut match.

Not one to back down, the 29-year-old tried to throw down against Rodtang every step of the way. Despite his best efforts, Smith eventually surrendered a unanimous decision loss to Rodtang.

“When I return I’ll be better than ever. @onechampionship it was an honor to be there giving it my all and I can’t wait to be back once I’m healed up. I’ll hold the title one day.”

Rodtang, for his part, commented on Smith’s post and showed his respect to his opponent with a simple collection of emojis:

“🙏🙏✌️,”Rodtang commented.

Jacob Smith gets love from Liam Harrison, Joseph Lasiri, and the Ruotolo twins

His circle start may have ended in a loss, but the amazing spirit Smith showed in the match earned the respect of his fellow athletes in the promotion.

Smith posted the day after his fight to talk about his clash with Rodtang and messages of support from Liam Harrison and the Ruotolo twins.

Joseph Lasiri also showed his love for Jacob Smith in another Instagram post, with the newly-crowned ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion commenting a collection of flame emojis.

“Nothing but love my mate we go again,” wrote Harrison.

The Ruotolo twins commented:

“Absolutely nothing to be embarrassed about, went out on your shield. So much respect for you brotha, crazy heart. Hope to be able to get some training in with you guys in Liverpool one day.”

