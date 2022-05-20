"I won’t be bullied like some of the other guys that he’s fought" - Jacob Smith wants to shock the world against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 157

Jacob Smith is not fazed by the fact that he will make his debut on the global stage of ONE Championship against one of the most dominant world champions in the promotion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

At ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, Smith will square off against the Thai superstar in a quarterfinal pairing of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix.

Instead of getting intimidated, Smith is taking the challenge as an opportunity to shock the world. In the latest ONE Vlog, the British striker said:

"To be part of ONE Championship does mean everything to me. I’m not just part of the Grand Prix. I’m going to shock the world like I’ve said on Instagram. I’m going to give him something different to think about. Someone I don’t think he’s faced in ONE Championship before. He hasn’t fought someone who isn’t going to be pushed back. I won’t be bullied like some of the other guys that he’s fought, and you’ll see that on Friday."

The tournament pits together eight of the best in the world, but Smith believes that he’s coming in as an underdog against the ONE flyweight world champion. He added:

"Obviously, people will write me off because nobody knows who I am so I’m gonna break onto the world stage on Friday. Hopefully get the respect that I deserve as well."

Muay Thai is more than just a sport for Jacob Smith

Jacob Smith was a roughneck going down the wrong path early in his life until his partner introduced him to Muay Thai. Since then, he has found purpose and lived a meaningful life revolving around his family and Muay Thai.

In the ONE Vlog, Smith claims that Muay Thai has been so ingrained into his very being that it’s difficult to imagine himself without the sport.

Smith said:

“Muay Thai is my life. So, without Muay Thai, I’m not Jacob Smith. It’s more than just a hobby or career. It’s a life. I’m doing it for my kids and my family. Hopefully, become the top dog to give them a better life. Whichever way it goes, I’m ready.”

Edited by Allan Mathew