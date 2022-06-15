"3 years ago today" - Stamp Fairtex shares throwback pic of first atomweight Muay Thai title defense

Former two-sport champion and ONE Championship fan favorite Stamp Fairtex recently shared a photo dating back three years. The image came as she prepared to defend her ONE atomweight Muay Thai championship for the first time against challenger Alma Juniku.

@Stamp_Fairtex shares an image on her Instagram story

The two squared off at ONE: Legendary Quest on June 15, 2019. Stamp came off back-to-back championship wins to cement her legacy as the promotion's first two-sport champion. She successfully defended her title, defeating Juniku via unanimous decision. The win was part of a six-fight win streak that began with her ONE Warrior Series 2 appearance in July 2018.

Following a successful defense against Juniku, Stamp transitioned into mixed martial arts. She earned three straight victories in MMA against Asha Roka, Bi Nguyen and Puja Tomar before returning to defend her atomweight kickboxing title against Janet Todd.

2020 was a tough year for Stamp Fairtex. She lost her kickboxing championship to Todd in a closely contested split decision in February. Six months later, Stamp returned to the ONE circle to defend her Muay Thai championship against newcomer Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. She lost the contest via majority decision in what was seen as a major upset.

After a tumultuous 2020, Stamp Fairtex shines in MMA

Having already made her mark in kickboxing and Muay Thai, Stamp chose to focus on mixed martial arts and her dream of becoming the organization's first three-sport champion.

Her dedication to MMA paid off as she went on to win the 2021 Atomweight World Grand Prix, defeating Alyona Rassohyna, Julie Mezabarba and 'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat. The victory put her one win away from becoming a three-sport champion.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| How To Watch: Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtexfinishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtex 🇹🇭 finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! 💪 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… https://t.co/ODNjJ474Ks

Stamp Fairtex faced reigning atomweight champion Angela Lee at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, in March. In the fight, Lee immediately came out pressuring Stamp and imposing her will.

Two minutes in, Stamp landed a left to the body of Lee that backed up the champion. Smelling blood in the water, the former two-sport champ began moving forward and attacking. The referee even appeared to consider stepping in, but let the action go as Lee was still on her feet and moving.

Lee was able to clinch with Stamp against the cage, giving herself time to recover. From that point on, the atomweight queen took over. Coming out for the second round, Lee was able to drag Stamp to the ground. While the relative MMA newcomer defended well against a tight triangle choke and a twister attempt from Lee, the champ locked in a rear-naked choke, giving Stamp no choice but to tap out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far