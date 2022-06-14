"Thank you for the promotion" - Stamp Fairtex excited about upgrade to purple belt in jiu-jitsu

Stamp Fairtex took the next step in her Brazilian jiu-jitsu journey as she was promoted to purple belt by her mentor, Jason Burnworth.

On Instagram, Stamp shared a photo of herself with Burnworth while holding her blue belt in one hand and her newly-earned purple belt strapped to her gi. In the caption, she wrote:

“Grateful for everything that you have done for me @sparkybjj - for teaching my very first BJJ class and supporting me through thick and thin. Thank you for the promotion (again)! Oss”

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong dropped some fire emojis for Stamp’s achievement. Meanwhile, fellow ONE Championship fighters Alex Silva and Jeremy Pacatiw also congratulated Stamp on her promotion.

The comments section was also filled with love from fans praising Stamp’s belt promotion. One fan encouraged her to keep working hard, but still do what everyone has grown accustomed to seeing from her in the circle or outside of it.

“Well done Stamp 💜. Keep working hard, and don’t stop dancing!”

Another fan is already in awe at Stamp’s striking skills and believes that her continued development in the grappling department will make her an even bigger threat in MMA.

“When your ground game gets a bit more developed....you are going to be unstoppable.”

Stamp Fairtex’s development in grappling will help her rise in MMA

Stamp Fairtex is already a two-sport world champion, having claimed the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles upon her arrival in ONE Championship. In 2019, she made her MMA debut on the global stage with a submission victory over Asha Roka, proving that she’s more than just a striker.

Stamp has since climbed the ranks of the ONE women’s atomweight division. Her biggest accomplishment in MMA to date is winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship in December 2021. What made the feat even more incredible was the fact that she submitted a world-class wrestler in Ritu Phogat in the final round of the tournament.

The win set her up for a world title clash against the returning Angela Lee at ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary show. Lee overcame an early scare from Stamp in the first round and ultimately claimed the win using her superior grappling skills.

Stamp took lessons from her loss and her recent promotion to the purple belt could only mean that her ground game is just getting better.

