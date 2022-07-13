“Just another fight” - Demetrious Johnson feels no pressure ahead of Adriano Moraes rematch

Demetrious Johnson recently spoke to The Schmo about his upcoming world title rematch against Adriano Moraes at ONE 161. The first part to this spectacular saga ended when a vicious knee followed by some heavy ground-and-pound strikes knocked Johnson out at ONE on TNT 1.

Despite the high stakes heading into the second chapter, the legendary former flyweight MMA world champion assured fans that he’s brushed himself off and is treating it as if it were just another fight.

"Just another fight you know. My last fight against Rodtang, I came out there. Banging and slinging, you know. I got the finish with that guy and you know with Adriano Moraes, I'm just going to come out there and fight again and just try to take it to him.”

Catch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson expects the same level of energy in his rematch against Brazilian flyweight king Adriano Moraes. The American sensation mentioned before that he's planning to approach things differently with Moraes by being more patient and not making the mistake of overcommitting.

Fans are expecting to see a more methodical ‘Mighty Mouse’ as he plans to wear Moraes down with takedowns and striking combinations.

The MMA legend recently beat one of the greatest world champions ONE Championship has ever produced in Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and he can achieve a similar feat on August 26 at US Primetime.

Watch Demetrious Johnson break down his fight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Demetrious Johnson enters ONE 161 with confidence after choking out Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their mixed-rules fight at ONE X this past March.

The MMA legend had his work cut out for him after being massively tested by the Muay Thai superstar in the first round. ‘Mighty Mouse’ looked a bit disoriented at first and needed to survive the first three minutes before going full throttle in the second frame.

As soon as the action switched over to MMA, Johnson put the pressure on his foe until he swept him to the mat.

Working the body, until he had Rodtang in position, Johnson snuck in a deep rear-naked choke to put Rodtang to sleep.

However, ‘Mighty Mouse’ gives credit where credit is due. If he hadn’t gone for the finish, he felt Rodtang would have knocked him out in the next round under the Muay Thai ruleset.

