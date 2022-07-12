Rodtang Jitmuangnon building strength with Yodkaikaew in preparation for Savvas Michael

Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is training alongside 'Y2K' Yodkaikaew Fairtex to build strength for his next opponent Savvas Michael at ONE 161.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a training clip. The caption along with the clip stated:

'Yodkaikaew "Y2K" Fairtex approves 😂 @rodtang_jitmuangnon @y2k_fairtex'

The clip shows the 24-year-old phenom Rodtang smashing a tire with a sledgehammer repeatedly, a common strength-building exercise for combat sports athletes.

Yodkaikaew is a staple of the Fairtex Training Center. The Thai-born athlete has assisted world champion fighters such as Smilla Sundell, Stamp Fairtex, and Rodtang for their fights.

The world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is preparing for his semifinal bout in the the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. In the opening round, he dominated UK-born fighter Jacob Smith to earn a unanimous decision win.

Next, Rodtang will face expert striker Savvas Michael. This fight is booked for ONE 161 on August 26 in US primetime.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs Savvas Michael at ONE 161

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is considered a top pound-for-pound fighter with multiple wins in ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai division. He is only 24 years old and has over 250 career victories professionally.

If he is able to defeat Savvas Michael at ONE 161, then Rodtang can progress to the tournament final. However, the 23-year-old Michael is also a standout talent in Muay Thai and should not be overlooked.

The Cyprus-born fighter dominated Amir Naseri in the tournament's opening round. Before making his debut in ONE, he held world titles in World Muay Thai Council, ISKA, and others.

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison supports Michael against Rodtang at ONE 161. The Muay Thai veteran spoke to ONE Championship in an interview and said:

“Savvas Michael was absolutely incredible... He’s an absolute beast. His mindset, everything, he’s just a killer... I’m really looking forward to him and Rodtang because if there’s a foreigner who can beat him at that weight, it is Savvas. God knows what’s going to happen in that fight, but as I said, if anyone can beat Rodtang it’s him.”

Harrison himself will be fighting for a world title at ONE 161 against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. Also on ONE 161 will be a world title showdown featuring 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson looking to avenge his knockout loss to reigning champion Adriano Moraes in the main event.

The victor between Michael and Rodtang will advance to the final round and face the winner between Walter Goncalves and Superlek Kiatmoo9 later this year to crown the tournament champion.

ONE 161 will feature tons of combat sports action and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video on August 26 in US primetime.

