Watch: Demetrious Johnson, Nong-O, and the top ONE Championship finishes so far in 2022

2022 has been an action-packed year for ONE Championship. Some of the best knockouts and submissions in the history of ONE have taken place this year. In addition to introducing new world champions, this year also celebrated the 10-year anniversary of ONE.

See below for every finish in ONE Championship in 2022 so far:

This year saw the unseating of one of the longest reigning ONE Championship titleholders. Bibiano Fernandes had defended his world championship over seven bouts since winning it in 2013. This year saw 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker knock out the Brazilian veteran and take his belt.

The video also features Fabricio Andrade's knockout victory when he stopped Jeremy Pacatiw with a knee to the body. Andrade then won his next bout via KO over Kwon Won Il and will face John Lineker next for the bantamweight crown.

Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao extended his knockout winning streak to three in a row. He faced Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo at ONE X in a world title defense and was able to end his night with a thunderous uppercut.

This makes it five total successful defenses for the Thai legend. He is expected to face Liam Harrison later this year.

ONE X also featured two Japanese MMA legends facing off with 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama meeting Shinya Aoki. Aoki controlled the first round and nearly won via submission. However, Akiyama rallied back in the second round to earn a knockout victory via strikes.

ONE Championship's best finishes of 2022

Undefeated Russian fighter Anatoly Malykhin continued his knockout winning streak. Malykhin earned the interim heavyweight world championship when he stopped Kirill Grishenko in round two of their fight using a leaping hook.

The Russian knockout artist will next challenge for Arjan Bhullar's heavyweight world championship later this year.

ONE X was headlined by an atomweight world title showdown between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex.

Lee had been the long reigning queen of the division and she faced Fairtex, who had just won the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix title in addition to being a former two-sport ONE world champion.

The two elite atomweights had a competitive fight until 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee was able to submit Stamp Fairtex in the second round.

Also, Zhang Peimian, of China, made his kickboxing debut in ONE Championship. Fans were highly impressed with the 18-year-old's speed when he earned a body shot knockout over Australia's Josh Tonna.

ONE X also saw flyweight king Adriano Moraes add another impressive victory to his esteemed record after earning a guillotine choke submission victory over top-ranked Yuya Wakamatsu. Moraes will next face Demetrious Johnson in a world title rematch at ONE 161 on August 26 on US prime time.

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson earned a victory in one of the highlight fights of this year. He had a mixed rules contest against Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The first round was under Muay Thai rules and was competitive. But in round two, DJ quickly earned a takedown and advanced to a victory via submission.

Demetrious Johnson will next be seeking to earn a title against the only man to knock him out - Adriano Moraes. The two face off on US prime time via Amazon Prime Video at ONE 161 on August 26.

