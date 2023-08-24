Allycia Hellen Rodrigues with a huge target on her back: “To have the best in the world calling me out”

At ONE Fight Night 8 this past March, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues made her long-awaited return to the circle after a lengthy absence to deliver and raise her young champion.

While reigning atop the atomweight Muay Thai division after dethroning Stamp Fairtex, building a family took priority for the Brazilian.

Earlier this year, she returned with a statement, proving that she hadn’t lost a step despite all of her time away from competition. After defeating Janet Todd to unify the division, Rodrigues feels proud to be back competing at the highest level under the ONE Championship banner.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, she will do exactly that again, capitalizing on Jackie Buntan’s withdrawal by stepping in to face Smilla Sundell for the strawweight Muay Thai world championship on late notice.

Jumping straight back into the fire with a title defense after another, Rodrigues is motivated to prove that she belongs at the top and welcomes any challenge she faces along the way.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues spoke about reaching the pinnacle in her career:

“This was my dream, like from the beginning, to have the best in the world calling me out. And I hope everybody's still calling me out after this fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

With three world championship contests featuring elite female competitors from MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling, the entire event is set to be a huge moment for athletes involved.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.