Chatri Sityodtong says stacked ONE Fight Night 14 will showcase the “best female martial artists on the planet”

Girl power will be on full display when ONE Championship returns to the familiar confines of Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The highly anticipated event will feature some of the best women in combat sports, including a can’t-miss main event clash as top-ranked atomweights Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee battle for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared his excitement over putting the spotlight on the women of ONE whilst treating fans to three epic world title fights on the same night:

“This one is special,” Sityodtong said. “We are showcasing the very best female martial arts on the planet, and there are three world title fights across different disciplines.”

Fans will also be treated to the crowning of the promotion’s first-ever women’s submission grappling world championship as Danielle Kelly steps on the mat for a clash with Cambodian standout Jessa Kahn. The two women will meet to make history as the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling titleholder.

Also scheduled for the event is a rematch between two of the most exciting strikers in women’s Muay Thai as teen sensation Smilla Sundell returns to defend her strawweight Muay Thai world title against Jackie Buntan. The pair last met in April 2022 where Sundell scored a unanimous decision victory to remain undefeated under the ONE Championship banner.

Rounding out the card will be special rules striking bout between ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan and Anna ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak. More bouts are expected to be announced soon in the coming days.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.