Smilla Sundell says Stamp Fairtex inspires her to train ‘harder’: “It pushes me a lot”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Smilla Sundell will return to the circle to defend her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship for the first time.

Facing off with atomweight Muay Thai champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29, the contest is set to be the biggest of her career.

At just 18 years old, the Swedish striker is still learning and evolving as a competitor. And it's grown at a rapid pace at the legendary Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.

In her upcoming contest, Sundell will sit at the top of the card alongside her fellow Fairtex fighter when Stamp faces Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

Having spent each and every day in the gym working alongside the Thai superstar, Sundell draws motivation from watching her train each day whilst staying at the very top of the division.

While Stamp is known for her elite striking, she has shown that she won’t back down from a challenge as evident in her transition to MMA.

In a video posted on her Instagram profile, Smilla Sundell spoke about her upcoming contest and how training alongside Stamp keeps her motivated:

“Having Stamp as a training partner is very inspiring and cool. And it pushes me a lot. And seeing her train every day makes me wanna train harder too. She’s good, she’s strong now. We’re both getting ready and i think we both will take the win home.”

Check out the full video on her Instagram below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.