Smilla Sundell confident she can potentially defeat Thai dynamo Phetjeeja: “Anyone is beatable”

Teen phenom Smilla Sundell is confident that she would come out on top against fast-rising Muay Thai sensation Phetjeeja should the pair find themselves matched up in the future.

Through three appearances under the ONE Championship banner, Phetjeeja has looked practically unstoppable, scoring three straight knockouts. In her most recent outing, she finished two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez in just 26 seconds.

With Phetjeeja already eyeing a potential ONE world title opportunity, fight fans are debating who would win should ‘The Queen’ one day step inside the circle with reigning ONE strawweight world champion Smilla Sundell.

During a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), one fan asked Sundell if she believed she could see her hand raised in a hypothetical clash with Phetjeeja. Responding with confidence, ‘The Hurricane’ said:

“Yeah. Anyone is beatable.”

Before Smilla Sundell thinks about a potential clash with Phetjeeja, the reigning strawweight titleholder will put her 26 pounds of gold on the line when she steps into the circle on September 29 for a champion vs. champion matchup. Sundell will be tasked with defending her title against the atomweight division’s current Muay Thai champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Sundell and Rodrigues will co-headline ONE Fight Night 14 when ONE Championship returns to the familiar confines of the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In the main event of the evening, fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex will return determined to etch her name in the history books and capture the interim ONE atomweight world championship. Standing in her way of that goal will be South Korean veteran and No.2-ranked atomweight contender, Ham Seo Hee.

Fans will also see the crowning of the promotion’s first-ever women’s submission grappling world champion as Danielle Kelly squares off with IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in US primetime on September 29.