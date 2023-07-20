Danielle Kelly on training for big fights: “Everyday feels like it’s your last”

BJJ ace Danielle Kelly is looking forward to another intense training camp following news of her return for ONE Fight Night 14.

The Silver Fox Gym representative is on the books now to make potential history as the first ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion. She will be pitted against former FloGrappling rival Jessa Khan in an atomweight tug-of-war for the highly sought belt at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

All eyes will be on Kelly as she reignites her rivalry with Khan and looks to etch her name as the best female submission grappler of her era.

Besides having the continuous pressure to win her first championship, Danielle Kelly is also well aware of the pain she is about to embark on to make her dreams come true.

Heading towards another grueling training camp this week, Kelly encapsulated what the next eight weeks are going to feel like.

On Threads, she posted:

"When you're in camp (for a match) everyday feels like it's your last before walking into comp training"

Danielle Kelly's Threads post

Kelly has been waiting for a world title shot since she got signed back in February 2022. Finally, after having three high-level grappling matches, the 27-year-old superstar will get the opportunity to be the face of women’s jiu-jitsu.

Kelly began her long trajectory to superstardom back in Philadelphia when her father took her to her first BJJ lessons to scare off her bullies. Not even Kelly herself believed she would grow confident enough in her abilities to go pro.

Fast-track to the present day, Danielle Kelly has become a beacon of inspiration and hope to many. As the first global jiu-jitsu superstar, Kelly hopes to continue waving the banner for women’s sports for many years to come.

ONE Fight Night 14 is shaping up to be one of the biggest cards in ONE Championship’s 2023 calendar, with three world titles set to be decided on the event.

The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.