Danielle Kelly hints at return to action: “It’ll be my turn soon”

It won’t be long until we see ONE submission grappling superstar Danielle Kelly back in the circle.

The 27-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant teased her return in a recent Instagram post, which, of course, is music to her fans’ ears.

Kelly posted a throwback clip of her sensational finish over Mariia Molchanova at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year. She captioned the post:

“It’ll be my turn soon. 'Yes squeeeze'😆 @onechampionship @evolvemma”

As seen in the highlight video, Kelly beautifully sunk in her hooks and relentlessly attacked her opponent’s neck.

The Russian stood up to alleviate pressure, but Kelly performed her best human backpack impression and stuck to her like glue. A few seconds later, Kelly got the tap via rear-naked choke and even took home a cool $50,000 performance bonus.

Kelly is currently a perfect 3-0 under the ONE banner, with her last victory coming against Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 7 last February. Despite being outmuscled by her bigger Japanese foe, Kelly proved her mettle and still walked away with the impressive unanimous decision victory.

Obviously, the Silver Fox BJJ has earned herself a shot at the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title. All signs point to the American getting that opportunity in her next match. The question, however, is against whom?

Kelly has been vocal about her desire to match up with IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native also said she wouldn’t mind facing Tammi Musumeci, but that could be unlikely since she’s due to face Amanda Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14.

Poll : 0 votes