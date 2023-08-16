ONE Fight Night 14: 3 reasons to be hyped for Stamp’s world title matchup vs. Ham Seo Hee

Former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex returns to the circle to contest for the ONE interim atomweight world title. As always, the Thai megastar would be lugging around a backpack full of tricks, excitement, and entertainment.

Despite the weight on her shoulders, chasing status as a bonafide three-sport queen and fired up to right the wrongs from her first failed attempt at gold, the Pattaya native remains cool, calm, and collected, ahead of her matchup versus No. 2-ranked Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

With the right set of coaches, teammates, and strategy, the Muay Thai specialist has her target locked to create history inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

Ahead of her scheduled five-round war against the South Korean athlete, we look at three reasons you should be pumped for her return.

#3 Unbreakable Nerve

There are many things that make the former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai queen great. But the root of what truly makes her unique is her ability to overcome difficult situations at relative ease.

Stamp's journey has been filled with adversity from day one. From being told that women can't fight, and many around her suggesting she seek a different avenue as a career.

Then there were doubts about her capacity to transition to MMA, seeking what no one has attempted to do - taste gold in Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing.

With two of the three out of the way, Stamp has tremendously upped her craft in the all-encompassing sport. Her victories over Ritu Phogat, Jihin Radzuan, and Julie Mezabarba showcased her ability to overcome any assignment on deck.

Although she fell short in her first attempt at the MMA world title to divisional queen Angela Lee, Stamp is ready to go all the way in her second shot at gold.

Based on history and how she's overcome adversities, it only means the superstar could be on to something next month.

#2 First-class striking

While quick knockouts or submissions are fun to watch, it’s more pleasing to the eye when a highlight-reel finish is achieved on the back of something spectacular.

Chaining combinations, finding a way to unsettle foes, and hitting when it matters most, Stamp’s striking arsenal has delivered time and time again. On top of that, it has transitioned pretty seamlessly into MMA.

Over the past couple of fights, the 25-year-old has been able to put her mainstay with her grappling prowess. The results have been amazing, of course.

Whether it's her capability to sprawl and counter, defend a takedown and keep a fight standing, or reverse positions on the mats, the Fairtex Gym representative has pretty much perfected it. Above all, when she needs to dig in and seek closure, she typically relies on her striking to see off matches.

It’ll be interesting to see how Stamp discovers a way to open up Ham on the feet next month. If she can find flaws from the start, rest assured, her first-class striking will power her to a third-world title in a separate sport.

#1 Entertainment guaranteed

Stamp’s striking and unbreakable nerve makes her one of the most entertaining fighters on the ONE Championship roster.

Obviously, we cannot pen a piece of her top traits without including her quintessential ‘Stamp Dance’.

From the moment her walkout song echoes around the walls of an arena, the Thai striker gets into a groove to calm her mind down. As she makes the long walk to the circle or the ring, with a huge smile, the superstar continues swagging her moves until the bell rings.

During fights, her ability to connect with precision and power at a ridiculous pace leaves everyone in awe. Her finishing power is another factor that makes her such a huge draw among the masses.

And as always, she wraps up each win with a ‘Stamp Dance,’ a kind gesture to the crowd, and the loving smile that has won her millions of fans worldwide. While a victory over Ham is far from guaranteed, entertainment is a certainty whenever Stamp competes on the global stage of ONE.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 14 card live and free in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.