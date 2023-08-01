Stamp Fairtex says dancing helps her ‘warm up’ and ‘cool down’ her body

Throughout her run in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex has become one of the promotion’s biggest stars for two key reasons.

Holding both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships simultaneously, the 25-year old became a huge name from early on in her run inside the circle due to her technical prowess.

And when she decided to transition to MMA to chase after another world championship, the fans followed her on this dream that has led to ONE Fight Night 14.

Having come up short at ONE X in her first attempt at winning the atomweight world championship, the Thai striker will get her second chance inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September.

Facing Ham Seo Hee for the interim title, it has been a long road to get to this point. But Stamp isn’t looking back.

The other side to her status as a fan favorite is her personality and charisma that she displays each and every time she steps onto the global stage of the promotion.

Summarized by her iconic ‘Stamp Dance’ on the way to the circle, the elite competitor always puts on a show for the fans from the minute she walks out.

In a Q&A video posted on the Fairtex Gym YouTube channel, she was asked about why she dances before and after the fight. Here’s what she had to say:

“[I dance] as a way to warm up my body and to cool down because my heart is [always pumping very hard]."

Watch the full video below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, September 29.