Chatri Sityodtong expects female-led ONE Fight Night 14 to break records: “These are the baddest and best women”

The upcoming ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs Ham on Prime Video is all about women empowerment, something that ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is extremely proud of.

On September 29, the largest martial arts organization in the world returns to its home base at Singapore Indoor Stadium with a stacked card bannered by four massive all-female bouts.

A new interim ONE atomweight world champion will be crowned in the main event, as first and second-ranked fighters Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee duke it out for 26 pounds of solid gold.

Familiar foes Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan will get to settle some unfinished business in an explosive all-striking war, with the victor walking away with the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

A third gold strap will also be up for grabs, when world-class grapplers Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan tussle for the opportunity to become the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling queen.

Moreover, the promotion's first-ever female mixed-rules bout will surely blow the roof off the arena, when ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan and Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak pit in a striking match under special rules.

Sityodtong, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, says he expects nothing but fireworks across multiple combat sports disciplines at ONE Fight Night 14:

“These are the baddest and best women across the planet. We’re always breaking records and making history, and that’s what we’re going to do here.”

Meanwhile, the Singapore-based promotion is no stranger to hosting massive all-female cards, evidenced by the success of ONE: Empower back in 2021.

More exhilarating bouts will be announced for the September card in the coming days. ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.