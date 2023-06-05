Stamp Fairtex ready to capture ONE gold anew against Ham Seo Hee: “It’s going to be different”

No.1-ranked atomweight contender and former ONE atomweight world title challenger Stamp Fairtex promises to put on a show when she gets back into action.

The former two-sport world champion is slated to return against Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight world title following her impressive win at ONE Championship’s on-ground U.S. debut on Friday, May 5.

That evening, the Thai slugger put on a striking clinic to take out American superstar Alyse Anderson, eventually crumbling her rival with a body shot that earned her a 10th career win inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

While that win did little to erase memories of her submission loss to longtime divisional queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee at ONE X, Stamp remains motivated to impress and leave the arena as the promotion’s first-ever athlete to taste success in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 25-year-old promised that her upcoming world title fight will have a contrasting ending.

Stamp said:

“This time around, it’s going to be different. I’ll be fighting in front of my home crowd in Thailand, and it will be for a world title.”

While there hasn’t been any confirmation on where and when Stamp’s clash against Ham will take place, the Thai’s statement clearly hints that it could possibly take place in her home country.

For now, though, let’s relive her recent highlight-reel win over Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10. North American fans can catch the entire fight card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

