Stamp Fairtex sharpens her knee strikes in training clip

Fans loved a video posted by ONE Championship of Stamp Fairtex landing vicious knees on a training dummy.

Stamp’s hard work and preparation have led to a highly successful combat sports career. As she awaits what’s next, the Thai superstar has been seen in the gym, preparing for any challenge that might be offered to her.

Earlier this week, ONE shared a video on Instagram of the 25-year-old destroying a training dummy via knees, with the caption saying:

“Knees of fury 😳 Could you take a shot from Stamp? 😵‍💫 @stamp_fairtex”

Anytime ONE posts a video of Stamp Fairtex, the comment section is filled with praise and support. The latest video of Stamp's training was no different, leading to the following comments:

“Stop! stop! He's already dead 😢”

“Could I take a shot like that? It's a head shot... after that the booming voice of Shao Khan rings out "Stamp wins... FATALITY""

“When i see this, remind me to Christian Lee 🏆 vs Ok Rae Yoon 2 🔥👊👍 @christianleemma @ok_raeyoon”

“I thought that was some dude in a sky diving suit🤣🤣🤣"

On May 5, Stamp Fairtex returned to MMA competition after defeating Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in a kickboxing match earlier this year. Stamp was matched up against Alyse Anderson for ONE’s first event on U.S. soil, ONE Fight Night 10, leading to an incredible performance from the Thai superstar.

In the second round, Stamp landed a brutal body kick, dropping Anderson and ending the fight. As a result, the 25-year-old walked away with a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

To make things better, Stamp’s win against Anderson is expected to earn her an interim women’s atomweight world title shot later this year.

