Stamp Fairtex ‘ready any time’ for interim atomweight world title shot against Ham Seo Hee

With her devastating victory at the recently held ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video in the United States, Stamp Fairtex earned a shot at the interim atomweight mixed martial arts world title. It is something she said she is ready for any time.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion knocked out American Alyse Anderson in the second round of their MMA clash at ONE Championship’s first live on-ground event in the U.S., which went down at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, on May 5.

Stamp Fairtex finished off Alyse Anderson midway of the second round, when off a clinch she unleashed a solid body kick that instantly sent her opponent crumpling to the canvas. The Thai superstar followed it up with a couple of punches before the referee called a halt to the match at the 2:27 mark of the stanza.

The KO win earned Stamp Fairtex a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

She also booked a showdown against No.2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee of South Korea for the ONE interim atomweight world title.

When asked for her thoughts on facing Ham for the interim title during the post-fight press conference, Stamp Fairtex said:

“I’ll leave it up to Chatri. I’m ready any time.”

ONE Championship decided to have an interim world title clash involving the top contenders in the division with reigning ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee expected to be out for some time for personal reasons.

Stamp challenged Lee for the world title at ONE X in March 2022 but fell short. But she has since bounced back well, winning her next three fights before that over Anderson.

For North American fans who want to catch the replay of ONE Fight Night 10, it is available for free over Amazon Prime.

